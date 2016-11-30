CHARLES O.
MORGAN, P.E.
10/6/1930 - 11/19/2016
DAVENPORT - Charles O. Morgan died November 19, 2016, following a brief illness.
Charles had a long and varied career. He was a Professional Engineer and served as county engineer and county manager for many counties across the State of Florida. He was head of FDOT PD&E Department in Bartow until his retirement. He came out of retirement and became City Manager for the City of Davenport and then left to work in the private sector as a design engineer until his final retirement.
He is survived by his wife Janet; children Fran, Scott and Terri; his grandchildren Ron, Catherine, Rebecca, Matthew and Jack; his siblings Dewain and Ida; and a large extended family.
He was a true renaissance man and loved by all who knew him.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016