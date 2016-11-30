Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD GUY "DICK" PUMPHREY. View Sign

DAYTONA - Richard Guy 'Dick' Pumphrey passed away November 16, 2016, after 94 glorious years of life.

He was born in Decatur, Illinois September 11, 1922, the third of seven children. The family moved to south Florida in 1924 and eventually to Daytona Beach when Dick was thirteen. They were active at First Christian Church there and going to church every Sunday became important to him during his junior high years. He loved sports and was an enthusiastic athlete who purposely stayed an extra year in high school just to play football and run track.

Graduating from Mainland High School in 1941 he went to college at Transylvania in Kentucky (his 'best year ever') until WWII intervened. Dick joined the Army Air Corps, flew C-47's and often said he never felt like he had a dangerous job. After the war Dick married his first wife, Verna Witt, in 1948, and finished his undergraduate degree at Stetson in 1950.

The couple moved to Haines City, Florida where he took a job teaching biology and chemistry at the high school. Dick had always wanted to coach track and since there was no program in place at Haines City High, he developed one, coaching a number of winning teams including a AAA State Championship team in 1972. He was a favorite with students because of his patience, caring and wry sense of humor. Those he taught and coached held a special place in his heart and he delighted in visiting with them at their high school class reunions. Dick got a Master's degree from the University of Florida in 1962 which only fueled his already strong passion for Gator football. And he was a giver. His wife called him 'Good neighbor Sam' because Dick was always doing something for somebody else. Verna passed away in 1977 and in 1983 Dick met and married Dorothy Shepherd. By this time he was retired from teaching so Dick and Dotti moved to Tennessee where, for ten years, they lived on a 40 acre farm with a few sheep, cows and a horse or two. Dick and Dotti moved to the Daytona area in 2001, became involved in First Christian Church, Daytona and settled into Act III of their lives. A beloved husband, father, brother, teacher, coach, and friend, Dick was blessed to enjoy good health nearly to the end. He played his last golf game in April of this year and still had a mean short game.

He is preceded in death by wife Dorothy, survived by daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Leon Lyon of Ormond Beach, sister Lucille Reeves of Port Orange, brother Morris Pumphrey of Elk Grove Village, Illinois and many dear nieces and nephews. We grieve the loss of his company but rejoice in the sure knowledge that today he is in the presence of the Lord.

A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, Daytona, Saturday, December 3 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, Daytona, or the .



