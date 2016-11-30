WALTER DALE
LAKELAND - Walter Dale Armstrong passed away November 28, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland due to congestive heart failure. Dale was born in Winter Haven, FL, on May 25, 1959.
He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and children, Erin Armstrong and Justin Armstrong as well as his stepfather, Robert Cowan, brother, Edward Armstrong (Joan) and sisters, Patricia McIlwain (Alex) and Tonya Lock-amy (John). In addition, Dale is survived by his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Brett, Jacie and Jada and many nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Cowan and his father, Odell Armstrong.
Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Gapway Baptist Church in Lakeland at 1:00pm Friday, December 2.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or Gapway Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016