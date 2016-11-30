ALDA LOUISE
POWELL
HAMLIN, 89
BRADENTON - Alda Louise Powell Hamlin, age 89, passed away November 26, 2016, in Bradenton.
Alda was born April 1, 1927, in Perry, Fl. to Atlas Carlyle and Rena Gillen Powell. She attended nursing school at St. Anthony's Hospital in Jacksonville and worked as a nurse for many years. She married Curtis O'Donald Hamlin on January 1, 1949, and they moved to Mulberry where they raised their family. Alda worked at the Watson Clinic for 28 years and after retiring did volunteer work for Pine Grove Baptist Church, Good Shepherd Hospice, and most recently at Scott Lake Baptist Church. She had recently moved to Bradenton, Fl.
She is survived by her two sons, Curtis and David, a grandson, Curtis, a great granddaughter, Margaret, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held this Friday, December 2, 2016 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lakeland at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016