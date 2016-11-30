JAMES J.
BOBB, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mr. James J. Bobb, age 83, of Auburndale, passed into God's loving arms on Monday November 28th, 2016 due to heart failure.
Mr. Bobb was born in Philadelphia, PA and has lived in Auburndale for over 60 years. He was a member of Life and Praise Temple and retired from Coca-Cola Foods. Mr. Bobb was a loving husband, father and Papa who loved entertaining family with a passion for cooking and was a DIE-HARD Bucs fan.
He is preceded in death by his 'honey', Maxine Bobb, his parents William and Helen Bobb, two sons Randy and Jimmy Bobb, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Surviving him are Shirley Dailey, daughter, Auburndale, Rick Taylor, son, Auburndale, Tandalyn (Mike) Pitts, both of Auburndale and two daughters Barbara and Marie Eldridge of Panama City, seven grandchildren from Auburndale, Lynette Carmody, David Sean Dailey, Nikki Victorero, Brian Pitts, Ashley Hicks, Chelsea Campbell and Brittney Gray, eight grandchildren from Panama City, Jamie, Jesse, Jody, Sandra, Melissa, Felicia, Krystal, Jeffrey and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will take place Thursday at 2 pm at Legacy Church, 201 Dickey Road, Auburndale, FL with Visitation beginning at 1pm. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016