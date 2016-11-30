Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFFORD "PAUL" TRIMBLE. View Sign

CLIFFORD 'PAUL'

TRIMBLE, 81

Educator/Builder



LAKELAND - Clifford 'Paul' Trimble, 81, of Lakeland and recently Daytona Beach, died November 26, 2016 from congestive heart failure.

He was born on August 7, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Evangel College Paul began his career as a high school history teacher. Later, he would graduate with his M.Ed. in adult education from Xavier University. After a successful career as an educator and coach, Paul began his long term second career and first love in construction. Before moving to Daytona Beach he attended Victory Church and Southside Assembly. He attended Daytona Drive-In Christian Church in Daytona Beach.

He was proceeded in death by his parents A.C. and Faye Trimble and sister Alvis Harthern. He is survived by his wife Janie and his children: Beth Leslie (Dwight), Bill Trimble (Amy), Lakeland and step-children: Amye Gause, Wauchula and Steve Gause (Janet), Springfield, MO sister Bonnie Trimble, Deland, as well as brother in law Paul Harthern, Carrollton, GA; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He was an avid reader. He loved baseball which led him to starting the baseball program for Evangel College, Springfield, MO. He also served in the US Navy.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Family Worship Center, 1350 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 5:00 pm with the service beginning at 5:00 pm.







