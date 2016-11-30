SARAH (BUBBA)
|
LUNSFORD, 89
LAKELAND - Sarah (Bubba) Lunsford, age 89, passed away November 23, 2016, in Lakeland, Florida.
She is survived by daughters Phyllis Dobbs (Roy) and Nyoka Robbins (Bronzer), grandsons, Chad Robbins (Kayte) and Thomas Robbins (Leslie), great grandchildren Bradley Batke, Jamiee Jones (Tyler). She is also survived by sisters, Mar-gie Parrish, Jackie Messer (Tommy), Sheila Faught, brother, Noel Hand.
She was preceded in death by: parents, E.J. Hand and Winnie, sisters: Lemerle Chandler, and Agnes Lena Hand and brother, Joel 'Sonny' Hand.
A memorial service is planned for a later time.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016