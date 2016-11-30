LAURA BARKALOW

Obituary

LAURA
BARKALOW, 69

MULBERRY - Laura Barkalow, 69, died on 11/27/16. Survived by husband, Jerry, daughter, Jennifer, 4 grandchildren and her brother Scott. Dobies FH/7-Springs.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com