MARTHA JEAN TIMMS

Obituary

MARTHA JEAN
TIMMS, 70

LAKE ALFRED - Martha Jean Timms, 70, died 11/28/16. Visitation is from 12-1pm; funeral service at 1pm Fri. 12/2, both at 1st Assembly of God, Eagle Lake.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2016
