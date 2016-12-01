Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RICHARD

PADGETT, 74



LAKE WALES - Richard Padgett of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 28, 1942 in Lake Wales to the late Jerry & Cora Padgett; and was a lifelong resident of Lake Wales. He was a realtor, a Mason and member of the Westside Baptist Church.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Branch Padgett. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Carden (Jerry) of Lake Wales; son, Richard Padgett (Stacie) of Lake Wales; sister, Juanita Waters of Frostproof; and five grandchildren, Lily Rue, Libby and Richard Padgett, Anna Beth and Patrick Carden.

Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Westside Baptist Church in Lake Wales with Pastor Waylon Carlisle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880. Condolences may be sent to the family at







RICHARDPADGETT, 74LAKE WALES - Richard Padgett of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.He was born February 28, 1942 in Lake Wales to the late Jerry & Cora Padgett; and was a lifelong resident of Lake Wales. He was a realtor, a Mason and member of the Westside Baptist Church.Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Branch Padgett. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Carden (Jerry) of Lake Wales; son, Richard Padgett (Stacie) of Lake Wales; sister, Juanita Waters of Frostproof; and five grandchildren, Lily Rue, Libby and Richard Padgett, Anna Beth and Patrick Carden.Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Westside Baptist Church in Lake Wales with Pastor Waylon Carlisle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close