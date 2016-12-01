RICHARD
PADGETT, 74
LAKE WALES - Richard Padgett of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 28, 1942 in Lake Wales to the late Jerry & Cora Padgett; and was a lifelong resident of Lake Wales. He was a realtor, a Mason and member of the Westside Baptist Church.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Branch Padgett. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Carden (Jerry) of Lake Wales; son, Richard Padgett (Stacie) of Lake Wales; sister, Juanita Waters of Frostproof; and five grandchildren, Lily Rue, Libby and Richard Padgett, Anna Beth and Patrick Carden.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Westside Baptist Church in Lake Wales with Pastor Waylon Carlisle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016