FROSTPROOF - Carl H. 'Woody' Wood of Frostproof passed away Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Frostproof, where he has lived for the last ten years with his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Ron Ayres, granddaughter, Mandi Kikta, and great-granddaughter, Vir-ginia.

He was born December 16, 1931 in Trenton, GA to the late Arthur Lee & Grace Wood; he came to this area as a child from Trenton, GA. He was the owner/operator of Woody's Welding in Lake Wales and attended the Church of God by Grace. He was an avid fisherman and a Tampa Bay Rays fan.

Survivors include his daughters, Carol Ayres (Ron) of Frostproof, Charlotte Stevens (Ron) of Homestead and Tammie Penna (Mark) of Cape Coral; sons, Carl 'Sonny' Wood (Kay) of Lake Wales and Lamar Wood (Angie Murphy) of Lake Wales; sisters, Aleene Varnadoe of Polk City, Diann Giles of Lake Wales, Melba Stallard of Ringold, GA and Lynda Tyler of Red Boiling Spring, TN; brothers, Fosse Wood of Trenton, GA and Jim 'Corky' Wood of Callaway; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Rev. Michael Blare officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .



