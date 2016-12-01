JERIANNA S.
DAWSON, 76
7/2/1940 - 11/25/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Jerianna S. Dawson, age 76, passed away on November 25, 2016.
Jerianna was born on July 2, 1940 in Malden, Missouri. She moved to Winter Haven from St. Louis in 1970 and was a teacher for the Polk County Public Schools her entire career. She was a former member of The Woman's Club, volunteered at Brigham Elementary and St. Matthew Consignment Shop, and a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Jerianna was predeceased by her parents Jerry Schauman and Marian 'Dolly' Schau-man. Jerianna is survived by her son Jeffrey S. Dawson; daughter Julie McClintock; grandson Spencer Nieves; sister Barbara Harvey and nephew Chad Harvey.
A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am at the Steele's Family Funeral Services' Chapel on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741 or via
www.bestfriends.org.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016