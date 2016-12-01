EUNICE 'SWEETIE'
CURTIS, 85
LAKE ALFRED - Eunice 'Sweetie' Curtis, 85, of Lk Alfred, Fl, peacefully passed away Friday, Nov. 25th, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Fl.
She's survived by her children and loving family. Preceding her in death are James Curtis (husband), John Jordan Mitchell (life partner), 7 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation will be Friday Dec. 2nd, 2016, 5-7pm at Church of God By Faith, 130 Palmetto Ave NE, Winter Haven, Fl. Services will be provided by James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Saturday @ 2pm at same church location listed.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016