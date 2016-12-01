LEONARD LAMAR WOOD

Obituary

LEONARD LAMAR
WOOD, 78

LAKELAND - Leonard Lamar Wood, 78, passed away on November 22, 2016. Memorial service Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at 4pm, at Bethel Baptist Church, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
