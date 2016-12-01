EUNICE DOCKERY

Obituary

EUNICE
DOCKERY, 91

LAKELAND - Eunice Dockery, 91, died on 11/29/16. Visitation 10am with service to follow at 11 am Sat., 12/3/16, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
