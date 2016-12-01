WALTER SANDERS

Obituary

WALTER
SANDERS, 66

BARTOW - Mr. Walter Sanders, age 66, died Thurs. 11/24/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm at St. James AME Church, Bartow. Service Sat. at 1pm at the church. Williams F.H.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com