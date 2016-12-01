CLIFFETTEE RUDINE HOLLINGER

Obituary

CLIFFETTEE RUDINE
HOLLINGER, 62

TAMPA - Cliffettee Hollinger, 62, died Fri. 11/25/16. Visit: Fri. 5-8pm Peace Progressive MBC, Tampa. Svc. Sat. 11am at the same church. Holmes Funeral Directors
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
