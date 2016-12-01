DAVID DANIELS

Obituary

DAVID
DANIELS, 78

WINTER HAVEN - David Daniels, 78, died 11/22/16. Visit: Fri. 9-10 am at James C. Boyd Funeral Chapel. Service will follow at 11am Fri. at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
