PATRICIA STACKHOUSE

Obituary

PATRICIA
STACKHOUSE, 65

LAKELAND - Patricia Stackhouse, 65, died 11/28/16. Visit: Fri. 6-8pm Fri. at James C. Boyd Chapel. Service Sat. 12 noon at Revival Center Ministry Outreach.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com