ANNIE NELL FANIEL

Obituary

ANNIE NELL
FANIEL, 77

LAKE HAMILTON - Annie Faniel, 77, died 11/23/16. Visit: Fri. 4-6pm San Hill MBC, Lake Hamilton. Svc. Sat. 2:30 pm at same church. Holmes Funeral Directors
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
