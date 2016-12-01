GREGORY A. PARKER

Obituary

GREGORY A.
PARKER, 58

LAKELAND - Gregory A. Parker, 58, died on 11/25/16. Funeral services will be at 10AM on Thursday 12/1 at the Lakeland Funeral Home; Interment to follow.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2016
