GEORGIA 'GAIL'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGIA "GAIL" STANISLOWSKI.
STANISLOWSKI, 56
MULBERRY - Georgia 'Gail' Stanislowski, 56, of Mulberry, FL, passed away November 27, 2016 at home surrounded by family.
She was born January 19, 1960 in Little Rock, Arkansas to parents Jessie W. and Lucille (Gilliam) Lott.
She is survived by her husband Joseph, 4 sons: Jeremy, Reese, Joey, and Chase, her niece she raised, Gerri, 9 grandchildren, brothers and sisters Carolyn, Johnny Fay, Billy, and Reta.
Funeral Services will be held on December 3, 2016 at A.M. Seigler's Funeral Home in Mulberry, FL. Visitation is 1-2pm and services will start at 2pm.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2016