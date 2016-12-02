BILLY THOMAS
WISEHEART, 83
LAKELAND - Billy Thomas Wiseheart, 83 passed away in his home surrounded by family on November 30, 2016 from an extended illness.
He was born on September 18, 1933 in Pontiac Michigan. Bill graduated from Rochester High School in Rochester, Michigan and proudly served in the US Army in Korea. He retired after 30 years working for General Motors in the Pontiac Motor Division and moved to Lakeland, Florida. Bill was always active, loved to hunt, fish, and travel with his wife and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roxanne (Anthony) Wiseheart, daughter Dawn (Wiseheart) Nelson with husband Brad Nelson of Lakeland, son Dan Wiseheart with wife Martha (Singer) Wiseheart of China, Michigan, son Paul Wiseheart with wife Mary (Wilson) Wiseheart of Lakeland, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2016