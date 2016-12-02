GLADYS T.
JERVIS, 97
BARTOW - Gladys T. Jervis, 97, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 29, 2016. She passed away peacefully at her granddaughter, Julie's home, surrounded by family.
Born on January 5, 1919 in Birmingham, AL, Gladys Towers married Charles R. Jervis in 1940. They moved to Bartow in 1951 and became members of First Baptist Church, where Gladys was director of the 5-year-old Sunday School for many years. She played a big part in the lives of many children, including friends of her daughter, who would visit her to talk and laugh. Gladys enjoyed knitting, sewing, ceramics, watching baseball, attending events at Peace River Country Club, where she and Charles were long-time members, and playing canasta with friends. Most importantly, she was a homemaker and a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was especially proud of her three great-grandchildren and was always happy when they were around.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2010. She leaves behind her daughter, Patricia Jervis Poe, two granddaughters, Lara Turner and Julie Welch, and three great grandchildren, Rhylee Welch, Hayden Welch, and Logan Turner, along with extended family and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, December 7, 2016 from 1 to 2 pm, at the First Baptist Church of Bartow; Memorial service immediately following at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2016. Condolences to the family at www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com .
