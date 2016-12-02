Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BARBARA M.

JONES, 91



LAKE WALES - Barbara M. Jones of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at her residence.

She was born June 8, 1925 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to the late Charles A. and Pauline H. (Ware) Mulford. She has been a resident of the area since 1950 coming from New Jersey. She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. Barbara was a secretary for McLaughlin Middle School and team mom in many sports for her children. She was a member of the United Methodist Women.

She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Jones Jr.

She is survived by her sons Albert Jones III and wife Brenda of Miami, FL, David W. Jones and wife Diana of Lake Wales, FL, brother Martin Mulford of Rhinebeck, NY, 3 grandchildren Julie, Lindsay, Chase and 1 great grandchild Eli Albert.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 5, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church of Lake Wales with Rev. Jeff Kantz officiating. Visitation 2:00-4:00PM Sunday, December 4, 2016 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Lake Wales Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 230 N 5th Street Lake Wales, Fl. 33853 or Good Shepherd Hospice at 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL. 33823.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family at

www.marionnelsonfuneral







