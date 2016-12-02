MARY E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY E. DOUGAN.
DOUGAN, 63
LAKELAND - Mary E. Dougan, 63, of Lakeland, passed away Nov. 30, 2016. She was born Oct. 23, 1953 to parents James and Eva (Schott) Dowdy in Alliance, OH.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy and sisters Chiqueta and Elsie.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband Patrick Dougan; sons Thomas and Timothy Johnson; siblings Jean Zimmerman, Joan Gor-don, Janet Soto, Jerry Dowdy, Anneda Stone, Bett Levelle; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Along with spending time with her family and friends, Mary enjoyed attending Highland Park Church of the Nazarene and visiting with her church family.
A visitation will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home on Sunday Dec. 4 from 1-3PM with a funeral service at 3PM. Entombment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2016