GEORGE ROCHELL
|
WESTON, 86
LAKELAND - Mr. George R. Weston, 86, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, November 28, 2016. He was born in Oil Cloth, NC.
George worked for Coronet Industries in Plant City as a mine worker. He was a member of the Church of God and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
George was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sister. He is survived by his wife, Erma Weston; daughters, Shirl Weston, Sarah Weston, Rebecca Weston; step children, Patricia Meador, David Meador; 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, December 5th from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2016