Obituary Guest Book

CORAL (FORTUNE)

EARL

10/24/1929 - 11/29/2016



AUBURNDALE - Coral May (Fortune) Earl, age 87, nicknamed 'Sissy,' passed away Tuesday November 29th, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale FL.

Coral enjoyed the last few days before her death spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were very important to her. Coral was born in Flint, Michigan at home on October 24th 1929. Her father passed out during her birth and when he awoke he said he wanted to name her Coral because of the color of her skin. She was a resident of Davison, Mt. Morris and Flint, Michigan before moving to Auburndale, Florida in 1992. She was employed at AC Spark Plug for 25 years. Coral enjoyed collecting Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Barbie collectibles, dolls and Teddy Bears. She was also an avid Antique collector. She and her late husband enjoyed going to Anna Maria Island, where they would collect sea shells for their large shell collection. They were also season ticket holders for the Detroit Tigers Spring Training games in Lakeland, Florida for many years. She will miss speaking to her 4 best friends from 'The Club.' They would meet once a month when they all lived in Michigan, for years and years. She would travel to visit her 2 daughters wherever they lived; California, Texas, Arizona, Georgia or Virginia. She enjoyed visiting with them and her grandchildren and seeing the sites. Coral had lived at Lake Howard Heights in Winter Haven, Florida for the last 2 years in her apartment. She made many friends there and touched their lives as they did hers.

Coral was preceded in death by her parents William Russell Fortune and Lillian Mary (Cadieux) Fortune, her wonderful husband of 64 years Frederick George Earl, her loving daughter Cynthia Anne (Earl) Clark and her brother William Robert Fortune. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Chari (Earl) Will and son in law Rodney Will of Auburndale FL, her grandchildren Meghann (Clark) Stone, Jillian (Clark) Munoz and her husband Caesar Munoz and Sean Clark and his girlfriend Blair Smith, all from Virginia, her grandsons Benjamin Will and his wife Dawn (Riley) Will of Auburndale and Jeffrey Will and his fiancÃ©e Mallory Blessing of Yalaha, FL, her great grandchildren: twins Sophie and Lily Stone of Virginia and Kayla Stewart of Auburndale, her brother Frederick Fortune of Arizona and 3 sisters: Ursula (Fortune) Miller, Mary (Fortune) Richardson and Gail (Fortune) Maxwell, all of Michigan, and also her beloved Chihuahua, Pedro.

Coral is being cremated at Gentry-Morrison in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice (George C. Forsythe House) 105 Arneson Ave, Auburndale, FL.



