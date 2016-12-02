WINNIE SUE MOBLEY GIBSON

Obituary

WINNIE SUE MOBLEY GIBSON, 80

DAVENPORT - Winnie Gibson, 80, passed away 11/30/16. Visitation: 10am until 11 am service on Sat. 12/3 at the Haines City Chapel of Oak Ridge Funeral Care.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2016
