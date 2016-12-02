LUIS RAPHAEL SOTO

Obituary

LUIS RAPHAEL
SOTO, 64
Singer - Entertainer

LAKELAND - Luis Raphael Soto, 64 died 11/29/16, @ home in Lakeland. Memorial Service will be Sat.,12 noon at HW Oldham Funeral Chapel, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2016
