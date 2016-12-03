RONEA
DOLL, 41
2/13/1975 - 11/4/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Joni Ronea Doll passed away 11/4/16. She's survived by daughter Mara Doll, mother Debra Tindel, brother Andrew Tinker & nephew Jordan Tinker.
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can And wisdom to know the difference.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 3-6 pm at Lion's Park, Lake Alfred.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016