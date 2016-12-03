ARTHUR WARREN
ELLIOTT, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Arthur Warren Elliott, 88, of Winter Haven, previously of Winter Garden, FL passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at New Horizon Assisted Living in Winter Haven.
Born March 14, 1928 in Alachua, FL to Joseph and Willie Elliott, he lived in Winter Garden for over 40 years before moving here six months ago. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in WWII and the Korean War, and was retired from Florida Power and Light.
Arthur is preceded in death by, his wife, Mary Ann Elliott; four brothers, Joseph, Earl, Robert and Jackie Elliott; and two sisters, Martha and Romey Elliott.
He is survived by: his children, Cynthia Love and her husband Dicky of Auburndale, Steve Miller and his wife Jamey of Iowa, Joseph Elliott of Orlando and Gina Elliott of Orlando; a brother, Roy (Sharon) Elliott; three sisters, Myra Storms, Virginia Blume and Betty Faye ( Charles) Radney; four grandchildren, Tyler (Caroline) Love, Tessa (Shayne) Lester, Jennifer (Sam) Steffens and Steven Miller; and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:30am till 10:30am. Monday, December 5, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016