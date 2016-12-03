FAYE RAMONA
HALL, 85
12/7/1930 - 12/2/2016
MULBERRY - Faye Ramona Hall, 85, passed away Friday December 2, 2016.
Faye was born December 7, 1930 in Mulberry, Fl. Faye lived in Mulberry her entire life. She graduated valedictorian from Mulberry High School in 1948.
She worked for many years for IMC Fertilizer division in Mulberry and later she worked for Metalcoat Inc. From 1988 until retirement in 2009 she worked at Compressed Air Systems, Inc. in Tampa.
Faye was a loving and generous person and will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Claude Hall, sisters Peggy Hall Canova and Nancy Ann Hall, brother Carl David Hall and sister-in-law Peggy Smith Hall.
She is survived by her brothers Mark Alan Hall (Gail), Lakeland and Richard G. Hall (Barbara), Riverview. She also has many nieces, nephews and great and grands.
Faye was lover of all animals, with a special fondness for cats. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the SPCA of Lakeland (5850 Brannen Road S., Lakeland, FL, 33813) in memory of Faye.
Graveside services will be Monday December 5, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016