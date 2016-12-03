JOHN FRANCIS
|
PACUICRK, 53
1/12/1963 - 11/10/2016
LAKELAND - John Francis Pacuicrk, age 53, passed away November 10, 2016.
John was a forklift operator and a veteran of the U.S. Navy (Peace Time).
John is survived by his mother Marjorie Pacuicrk, father Theodore Pacuicrk, brothers Theodore R. 'Robbie' Pacuicrk, Douglas Pacuicrk, sister Theresa Pacuicrk and nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016