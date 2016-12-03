JOHN MICHAEL
LAKELAND - John Michael Antolick went to be with Lord on Friday, December 2, 2016 just after midnight, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83, and cared for faithfully and lovingly by his wife, Victoria, who survives him along with his 3 sons - Daniel, Thomas and Matthew, and six grandchildren - Elias, Timothy, Ethan, Emily, Paige and Jude.
John was born on April 29, 1933 to Julia Semotchko-Antolick and John Paul Antolick in Hazleton, PA. John was predeceased by four brothers - Robert, Dave, William and Fred. John graduated from Hazleton Senior High School in 1951. He enlisted in the Navy in October of 1951 and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard, operating with task force 77 off Korea, serving two Korean tours. John was also stationed in Kodiak, Alaska as well as Oahu, Hawaii.
After returning home, John attended Penn State University and received an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then worked in CT at Sikorsky Aircraft and Avco Corp while attending night school, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bridgeport Engineering Institute in 1968. John enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1974 and served as a Military Intelligence Analyst until his mandatory retirement. John moved with his family from Connecticut to Lakeland, FL in 1979 to work for Piper Aircraft. John worked in the Aerospace Industry as a consultant specializing in Design and Development of Aircraft for various companies until retiring permanently in March of 2000.
John met Victoria in April and were married in November, 1965. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. John was a loving and devoted husband with a great sense of humor. He loved jokes and puns, stupid comedies, canned fish, watching sports, playing Balderdash, martinis, golf, all kinds of history (especially Russian), reading poetry, and writing poems for his wife, Victoria.
Services will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, Fl. 33813 with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
