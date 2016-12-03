LUESENDA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUESENDA GUZA.
GUZA, 75
6/2/1941 - 11/29/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Luesenda 'Sendy' Guza, 75, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Flint, MI, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 29, 2016.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don Guza and is survived by step-daughter Marie Huff, step-son Ronald (Pamela), 4 grandchildren, Mathew (Jennifer), Shauna (Matthew), Kerri (Jonathan), Brittney and 7 great grandchildren.
Memorial services and interment will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016