REVA JOYCE MAROTTI

Obituary

REVA JOYCE
MAROTTI, 95

LAKELAND - Reva Joyce Marotti, 95, died 12/1/16. Visit: Tues. 12/6 from 10-11am at David Russell Funeral Home. Service to follow at 11am at David Russell F.H.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016
