BENJAMIN FRANKLIN BROWN

Obituary

BENJAMIN
FRANKLIN
BROWN, Jr., 95

LAKELAND - Benjamin Franklin Brown, Jr., 95, died 11/30/16. Survived by a loving family. Visit: Mon. 1-2pm; services 2pm, both at Ott-Laughlin, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016
