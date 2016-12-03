SEMNUN SPAHALIC

Obituary

SEMNUN
SPAHALIC, 81

WINTER HAVEN - Semnun Spahalic, 81, died 12/1/16. Survived by a loving family. Graveside svc. today, 12/3/16, at 10 am at Eagle Lake Church of Christ Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016
