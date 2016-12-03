TIMOTHY ALAN VAN HORNE

Obituary

TIMOTHY ALAN
VAN HORNE, 50

LAKELAND - Timothy Alan Van Horne passed 11/27/2016. Viewing will be 12/4/16, from 4-6pm at Heath, services 12/5 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2016
