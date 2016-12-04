CLAYTON RALPH
MUMAU, 74
LAKELAND - Clayton Ralph Mumau, 74, passed away November 29, 2016 at his home.
Mr. Mumau was born July 17, 1942 in Meadville, PA to parents Clayton A. Mumau and Mary Davis Mumau Stearns.
He retired from General Electric after 39 years where he began as a machinist.
His passion was building, and he enjoyed working with his hands. He was well-known among family and friends for his creative woodworking and mechanical abilities as well as his generous spirit to always step in to help out a friend. He enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, and friends from Mas Verde Park and Holiday Camplands in Andover, Ohio.
Mr. Mumau was preceded in death by his parents; sister Anna Mae Eddy; and a niece and nephew. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carol Mumau; three daughters: Shawn (Michael) Parks, Denton, MD, Shannon (Daniel) Mentley, Erie, PA, and Stacy (Bruce) Becker, Novelty, OH; two step-daughters: Veronica (Todd) Fitch, Blacksburg, VA, and Jerri Burrows, Pittsburgh, PA; and siblings: Delores (Richard) Thompson, Meadville, PA, Edwin (Weena) Mumau, San Antonio, FL, Eugene (Mona) Stearns, H. LeRoy Stearns and spouse John Fulmer; step-sister Dessie Oster, all of Meadville, PA; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Venango Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home in Meadville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL or the
