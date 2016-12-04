JOY ANN
RODEN, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Joy Ann Roden of Winter Haven passed away at home surrounded by family on November 28, 2016. She was 61 years old.
Born September 30, 1955, in Akron, Ohio, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Gigi. She has lived in the Winter Haven area for the last 40 years.
Joy was preceded in death by her mother Audrey Sullivan, brother Charles Clayton, Jr., and sister Jan Clark. She is survived by her father Sonny Clayton, her loving husband John, daughters Lindsey Gomes and husband Nando and Haley Wells and husband Destin and 3 grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2016