JARED MICHAEL
WILLIAMS, 38
WINTER HAVEN - Jared Michael Williams, 38, of Winter Haven, passed away on Weds., Nov. 30, 2016 at his residence.
Born March 28, 1978 in Bartow he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was the owner of Home Inspections of Florida and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ross Williams, Sr.
Jared is survived by: his wife, Kimberly; his children, Ayden and Samantha Williams; his mother, Jerrie Williams; 5 brothers, Ross Williams, Jr. of Montana, Kevin Williams of Virginia, Joseph Williams of Sebring, Walt Williams of Gulf Port and Andrew Williams of Colorado; and a sister, Corey Williams of Lake Wales.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Winter Haven Ward, 1958 9th Street, SE, Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2016