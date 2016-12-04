BARBARA ANN
BARRETTA, 85
LAKELAND - Barbara Ann Barretta, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Barbara was born September 4, 1931, in Little Falls, New York to Howard and Lillian Gillette and has resided in Lakeland for the past 64 years.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Barretta (Darunee); daughters, Carol Collins (Terry), Kathy Craig and Karen Hicks (Tony); 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 5, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
