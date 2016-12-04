Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS JEAN FULLERTON. View Sign



FULLERTON, 88



LAKE WALES - Jean C. 'D.J.' Fullerton of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, December 1, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.

She was born January 3, 1928 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Arthur H. and Monnette (Brown) Clark. She has been a lifelong resident of the area. She was the Owner/Operator of Fort Electric Company. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi, Lake Wales Womans Club, the Krewe of Pegasus, a graduate of Lake Wales High School class of 1946, she was the New Years Baby for 1928. When she was a business woman she was a member of the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed entertaining with her music and was a member of the music group 'The Dropouts' and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was an avid Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fan. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Wales.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband John L. Webb Jr., and 2nd husband Bruce M. Fullerton.

She is survived by her son Clark Webb and wife Marcia of Babson Park, FL, brother H. Wayne Clark of AL, 3 grandchildren Josh Webb and wife Andrea, Chase Webb, Cohl Webb and 1 great grandchild Josef Webb.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales with Rev. Chad Reynolds officiating. Visitation 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, December 5, 2016 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to Bok Tower Gardens at 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales, Fl. 33853 or Lake Wales Care Center at 140 E. Park Avenue Lake Wales, Fl. 33853

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

