JoAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAn MATTHEWS.
MATTHEWS, 71
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. JoAn Matthews, age 71, a resident of Auburndale passed away Fri. Dec. 2nd, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice.
Mrs. Matthews was born Sept. 7, 1945 in Lakeland. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and attended Auburndale schools. JoAn was a hairdresser and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed fishing, socializing and being with family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Essie Mae Connell; husband RL Matthews; 2 daughters Rhonda D. Pearson and Bonnie J. Skipper.
JoAn is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Fletcher Pearson of Auburndale, Ronnie (Catina) Skipper of Lakeland, daughter: Pamela Pearson of Lakeland, 4 grandchildren: Renea, Logan, Victoria & William, 4 gt. grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 AM at Auburndale Community Church, 601 Stadium Rd, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM at the church. Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale serving the family.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2016