GINNY FARLEY

Obituary

GINNY
FARLEY, 70

HAINES CITY - Ginny Farley, 70, passed away 11/29/16. Memorial svc. 12/10/2016 at 10:30 am at Westside Baptist Church, Haines City. Oak Ridge F.C., Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2016
