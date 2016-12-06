YVONNE ROSE
ROBERTS, 59
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Yvonne Rose Roberts, age 59 a resident of Auburndale passed away Friday, December 2, 2016 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa.
Mrs. Roberts was born April 26, 1957 in Thomasville, Georgia to John Alfred and Dorothy Jean (Dollar) Johnson.
She was an Auburndale resident for over 50 years coming from Georgia and was of the Baptist faith. Yvonne graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1975. She retired after 15 years from Caldwell Elementary as their office secretary. She also worked for the DOT and PCC in their offices as a secretary. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat with friends & family and the beach.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Yvonne is survived by her loving family: husband of 33 years Jim Roberts of Auburndale; 2 daughters Heather Roberts of Kissimmee, Hollie (Nathan Gross) Roberts, mother Dorothy Johnson, brother Larry (Pam) Johnson, niece Amber Johnson, all of Auburndale, 1 granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Main St., Auburndale. Visitation will be held before from 1:30 until 2:30 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016