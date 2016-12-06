HENRIETTA DUKE
THOMAS, 88
LAKELAND - On November 26, 2016, Henrietta Duke Thomas died from kidney failure. She was 88 years old. Born 10-25-28, in Nettleboro, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jesse M. Thomas; her parents, Henry and Etta Duke and 10 siblings. She is survived by her 3 children, David K. Thomas (Roberta) of Lakeland, Karen M. Carter (Tony) of Lawrenceville, GA, and Karla M. Benton (Randy) of Lakeland. She leaves behind the pride and joys of her life, her 4 grandchildren, Theresa Brock, Michelle Stafford of Lawrenceville, GA, and Scott Thomas Benton and Brooke Benton of Lakeland; 4 great grandchildren, Nathan Brock, Nicholas Brock, Keira Stafford and Aaron Stafford of Lawrenceville, GA. She leaves her much loved, baby sister, Elizabeth Duke Walker of Jackson, AL.
She was a proud member of Willow Oak Baptist Church.
A memorial service, celebrating her home going will be held Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 11:30 at Willow Oak Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ministry of Willow Oak Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016