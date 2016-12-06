WILLIAM EUGENE
ROACH, 86
Ceramic Tile Contractor
LAKELAND - Mr. William Eugene Roach, age 86, died Sunday, December 4, 2016.
He was born in Moultrie, GA, on April 4, 1930. He was a ceramic tile contractor. Eugene was a member of the Lakewood Park UMC.
He was a preceded in death by his wife Doris; brothers Hilton, Earl and Roy; sister Claudette. He is survived by his sons Eddie (Debra) Roach, Lakeland, Kenny Roach, GA, Timmy (Rita) Roach, Franklin, NC; daughter Kimberly (David) De-vanna, Boston, MA, adopted daughter Mar-ilyn Scott, Lakeland, brothers Charles Roach and Jerry Roach, both of Lakeland; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, from 10-11am at Lakewood Park UMC. Funeral services will follow at 11am at Lakewood Park UMC. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2016